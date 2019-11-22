What a surprise! Pima County stymied in getting Homeland Security OPSG (Stonegarden) payment for nearly $300,000 spent for approved humanitarian migrant aid via Casa Alitas. Tucson voters were hoodwinked by the well funded Trump political city officials who opposed proposition 205. They terrorized us with threats of loss of federal funds. So Trump is now stiffing Pima County for the $300,000. Ohhh . . . Not to forget the tens of thousands of dollars spent on his vanity rally in Arizona. We warned you not to trust Trump the con man. We are tax paying citizens of both Tucson and Pima County. You got conned and now we all are and will continue to pay for your gullibility today and as the con goes on.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
