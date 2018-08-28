Solar power owners should be aware that Messrs. Tom Forese and Justin Olson voted in favor of Trico who then increased solar power owners monthly costs by over 30 percent. Others on the Arizona Corporation Commission may have voted against Solar power owners but Forese and Olson are the only ones running for re-election. Trico went on to brag that they held increases to others to 1.8 percent but over 30 percent to solar power customers. I don't know how much it cost Trico to influence the vote.
George Miller
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.