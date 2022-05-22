Letter: Anti-transgender?

Fits' article is funny, but it obscures a serious issue where children could be manipulated and scarred for life. When he refers to it as "gender confirmation" it has a nice sound to it that doesn't describe the medical process factually We are tinkering with biology in a way that could have terrible consequences. A child should be allowed to be a child and not sexualized and misled by adults that may be trying to affirm their own bad decisions. We have counselors and other "experts' reading into what kids feel and then "helping" them make a decision that could be devastating. Kids have a great imagination and can be easily influenced by those they trust and that we trust to educate them. If an adult wants to transition with the knowledge we currently have scientifically, then it is their decision. Who hasn't made bad decisions as an adult and had to live with the consequences? But, a child being influenced by adults to change their biological sex is abuse.