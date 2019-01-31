Re: the Jan. 27 article "Arizona lawmaker says parents should get list of vaccines' ingredients."
Sen. Paul Boyer says his bill to mandate telling parents about vaccine ingredients is necessary to warn them about the nasty stuff he thinks vaccines contain. However, his statements are largely nonsense. There are no "animal parts" in vaccines. A few vaccines are prepared with the aid of cell cultures derived decades ago from elective abortions, but do not contain "fetal parts" — and even the Catholic Church approves the use of such vaccines.
Furthermore, Boyer uses common anti-vax tactics such as claiming there is an "explosion" in number of vaccines given, from five in the 1960s to "more than 70" now. There are actually 13 recommended vaccines to be given between infancy and age 18, protecting kids from dangerous diseases like Hib meningitis and hepatitis B. Boyer is deceptively counting the total number of doses.
“I don’t think anybody should be afraid of more information" Boyer says. What we should be wary of is anti-vaccine advocates pushing false information that threatens public health by encouraging spread of infectious diseases.
Eric Lang
Blacklick, Ohio
