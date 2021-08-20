Letter: Anti-Vaxxers demonstrating at UMC

Recently, while driving by Banner UMC, I saw people demonstrating against vaccinations. I was both angered and saddened to see this because, more than once, UMC's medical professionals and staff have saved my life. Thus I am profoundly grateful and indebted to them for their expertise and care.
The next time people who could get vaccinated but don't are demonstrating in front of the hospital, they should go inside and sign a waiver stating they will forego any medical treatment should they catch COVID. That way the doctors and nurses whose work the anti-vaxxers are insulting won't waste valuable time and resources on them, and society won't bear the cost of their hospitalization. It's a win-win situation: they get to exercise their freedom of choice and responsible members of society who have gotten vaccinated will not have to pay for the care of those who choose to put themselves and the rest of us at risk.
Darian Qureshi
Northwest side
