Letter: Anti-White

Re: the June 6 letter "Dems' policies are anti-white."
I was disturbed by this letter, because I see them as being pro humanity. I am an old white lady and realize that I have had it really easier than people of color at my age. I hope that the children growing up now have the opportunities that I had and I think that they are more open minded than I was. I think letter writer is whining and I wonder if he is afraid for his life when he is stopped by police.
Barbara Moore
East side
