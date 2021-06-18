 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-White
View Comments

Letter: Anti-White

  • Comments

Re: the June 6 letter "Dems' policies are anti-white."

I was disturbed by this letter, because I see them as being pro humanity. I am an old white lady and realize that I have had it really easier than people of color at my age. I hope that the children growing up now have the opportunities that I had and I think that they are more open minded than I was. I think letter writer is whining and I wonder if he is afraid for his life when he is stopped by police.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our Water Tucson

As a Ward 6 City Council candidate who is passionate about innovative policy-making that meaningfully prioritizes sustainability and equity, I…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News