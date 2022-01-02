 Skip to main content
Letter: Antidote to Political Exploitation
Letter: Antidote to Political Exploitation

If you pay any attention to the media, you might be under the impression this country teeters on the verge of irreparable racial, ethnic and social class division. So let me offer three specific observations I made on the morning of Friday 19 November [2021] while waiting for my wife outside the 4400 building on E. Broadway to directly challenge and counteract this notion. Not only did a ‘middle-aged’ Latino woman (*I use this term gingerly) hold the door for me, despite being a good 15-20 feet behind, but I also saw two ‘middle-aged’ white males hold the door for two African-American females respectively. In a time when many elected officials are shamefully exploiting what I still believe to be a harmonious American melting pot for pure political gain, I was pleasantly touched by the kindness I witnessed. Don’t tell me chivalry, and reverse-chivalry, is dead! Thanks for reaffirming the good nature of the human spirit.

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

