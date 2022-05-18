Letter: Antisemitism is already a hate crime.

A recently passed state law criminalizes political speech, equating criticizing Israel with antisemitism, codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition. It was rushed through without time for public comments.

This is unconstitutional, a clear violation of the right to free political speech. Israel is a nation like other nations; we are free to criticize other nations including our own. Israel is not the same thing as the Jewish people or the Jewish religion. Antisemitism is already a hate crime and doesn't need a separate classification.

A large part of the Jewish community opposes the IHRA working definition. Its author has stated it was not meant to be used to make laws to stifle political speech. A group of international intellectuals including Holocaust and antisemitism scholars working out of Jerusalem found it so problematic they wrote a declaration specifically to oppose it.

We must fight this bill.

Rachel Port

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

