 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Antisemitism is already a hate crime.

  • Comments

A recently passed state law criminalizes political speech, equating criticizing Israel with antisemitism, codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition. It was rushed through without time for public comments.

This is unconstitutional, a clear violation of the right to free political speech. Israel is a nation like other nations; we are free to criticize other nations including our own. Israel is not the same thing as the Jewish people or the Jewish religion. Antisemitism is already a hate crime and doesn't need a separate classification.

A large part of the Jewish community opposes the IHRA working definition. Its author has stated it was not meant to be used to make laws to stifle political speech. A group of international intellectuals including Holocaust and antisemitism scholars working out of Jerusalem found it so problematic they wrote a declaration specifically to oppose it.

We must fight this bill.

Rachel Port

People are also reading…

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote NO on Prop. 411

I just received yet another glossy advertisement in the mail urging me to vote Yes on Proposition 411. This mailing was paid for by "Tucsonans…

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News