Letter: Anyone can Teach Math

I'm 80 years old. I remember this encounter word for word, as if it were yesterday. I was a 14 year old freshman at Catalina High School. I was taking Algebra and fascinated that letters had value .. but no clue how that could be. So, I approached the teacher at his desk. (To protect the guilty - I'll withhold his name).

I posed my question with great curiosity. He hardly looked up. His reply? Sixty years later I remember this word for word - "What's the matter, don't you speak English?" No surprise, that was it for me and math. He'd never remember saying this - and I'll never forget.

Anyone can teach math? Maybe ... but should they? NO. Even being a great mathematician does not mean you might be a great teacher!

Emily Morrison

Midtown