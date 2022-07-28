 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Anyone can Teach Math

  • Comments

I'm 80 years old. I remember this encounter word for word, as if it were yesterday. I was a 14 year old freshman at Catalina High School. I was taking Algebra and fascinated that letters had value .. but no clue how that could be. So, I approached the teacher at his desk. (To protect the guilty - I'll withhold his name).

I posed my question with great curiosity. He hardly looked up. His reply? Sixty years later I remember this word for word - "What's the matter, don't you speak English?" No surprise, that was it for me and math. He'd never remember saying this - and I'll never forget.

Anyone can teach math? Maybe ... but should they? NO. Even being a great mathematician does not mean you might be a great teacher!

Emily Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Vouchers are a scam

A recent writer said he was confused about school vouchers. Vouchers take our tax dollars and move them from public schools to individuals to …

Letter: "Secure Our Border"

It seems that all of the Republican Candidates for statewide office are running on a platform of securing the border. For all but six years an…

Letter: "Marco Lopez for Governor"

As a Centrist Democrat I was elated to read the Star's July 18 profile of Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate f0r nomination as Governor. Coming…

Letter: Arizona Candidates

Approximately two years ago, I became a registered independent voter because I believed both parties were irreparably broken. The latest campa…

Letter: These Are Confusing Times

The recently constituted conservative SCOTUS is returning power unconstitutionally usurped by the Federal government back to the several state…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News