Letter: Apache Religious Land versus Resolution Copper

To cut to the chase.. Why would anyone take historical land from the Apaches that is considered sacred and prevent native Americans from worshiping and give it to a Canadian company that would obliterate the site?
Resolution Copper has habit of choosing land that is scenic, home to many species, or that are sacred to native tribes? Just leave as it and let religious freedom prevail over greed. According to mining specialists, Arizona is laden with rich deposits of copper and other minerals. surely there are other sites that are less controversial and won't trample religious rights of native people.
I hope that our Senators can help in this struggle and support the Apaches.
Jack Kelly
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.