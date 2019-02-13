Among my pet peeve’s is the misuse of the apostrophe. Few know, it seem’s, that there are no apostrophe’s in plural’s. Its annoying to me, also, to see that it’s misuse mess’s up its and it’s — oh, and how about her’s and their’s. I have gone to the grocery store and bought onion’s and tomato’s. I have eaten egg’s and pancake’s at restaurant’s. I have had spellcheck mistakenly add the apostrophe to my perfectly fine plural! Why is this happening? Lets correct it’s use and put the apostrophe where it belong’s!
Jean Israel
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.