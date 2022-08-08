Letter: Appeal to all political candidates

As a TV viewer, I ask that all political candidates please, please, please give us TV viewers a break from all those candidates TV ads! I suspect that I speak for many TV viewers when I say that we are sick and tired of ads! They started many months ago and, as the primary date approached, they became all too frequent.
Sometimes as many as 20 per viewing hour (by both parties).
Please, all candidates, hold off your ads until mid-October. We need a break!
P.S. As the primary date approached, we muted the TV every time a political ad was shown.
Karen McKee
West side
