Letter: "Appeal to Heaven" flag in our State Capitol

Re: the March 17 article "Legislature should not be advancing religious views."

I appreciated Sen. Stahl Hamilton’s March 17th op-ed regarding our Arizona legislature advancing religious views. I agree that separation of religion and government is crucial to lawmakers and faith leaders alike (the senator is both). So why is the “Appeal to Heaven” flag prominently displayed since January in the 2nd floor lobby in our State House building in Phoenix? Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it was proudly waved in the January 6th insurrection.

Why is this Christian Nationalist flag allowed? Does it indeed represent white supremacy and racial subjugation as per the TOW Center of Columbia University? Who authorized the display of this flag? Isn’t it against the State Constitution (Article XX) to display a religious flag inside a government building? Doesn’t this also violate the U. S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause to display an overtly religious symbol in this manner? So many unanswered questions.

Mary Ganapol

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

