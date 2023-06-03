Early cancer screenings are vital to combatting cancer, and I am encouraged to hear that cancer centers – like where I was treated at the University Cancer Center in Tucson – recently offered free screenings in recognition of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week. It’s also a good reminder that Congress has an opportunity to expand access to early cancer screenings even further. Lawmakers are currently considering Medicare coverage of Multi-Cancer Early Detection screenings which can detect dozens of different types of cancers. Sadly, our senior population is at the greatest risk of being diagnosed with cancer but only a few cancer types can be detected by screenings currently covered under Medicare. If this legislation is passed, doctors will have additional tools to catch a greater number of cancers earlier and greatly improve outcomes. A previous version of this bill received strong support from Arizona’s congressional delegation last year. I encourage our elected officials to sign on to the bill again. Seniors are counting on them.