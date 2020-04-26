Letter: Applauding Essential Custodial Workers with Disabilities

Working from home may be the new normal for many; but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Right now, custodians – including those with disabilities working at Beacon Group in Arizona, are putting the safety of others above their own. As part of essential custodial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus, their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with disabilities perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide safe work environments to those that need it most, let’s not forget our custodial staff. Most importantly, let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce, now and in the future.
Vince Loose, President & CEO, SourceAmerica and Greg Natvig, President & CEO, Beacon Group
