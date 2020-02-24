Letter: Apples and Oranges

In response to the editorial letter “Judge Rosemary Marquez wouldn’t grant exemptions” in which the author, Ric Hanson accuses Obama-appointed Marquez of liberal bias in applying religious freedom defense reversing convictions of four members of No More Death, I disagree with his implication and conclusion. The job of a defense attorney is to provide fair and just defense, and judges to administer impartial justice. The cases cited involving religious freedom defense are different - deserving individual scrutiny. One being a federal conviction, another a civil rights conviction, and a domestic assault conviction. The margin of difference between providing water to dying humans and refusing to make cakes for gay couples is as wide as the Grand Canyon. I am certain Judge Marquez would apply the law and the religious freedom defense equally to all cases before her. It sounds like the author of the letter is the one not able to remove politics from his view of the judiciary.
Emery Nicoletti
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.