Letter: Apply NEPA to justify resumption of border wall construction
Letter: Apply NEPA to justify resumption of border wall construction

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to begin applying environmental protection laws to the border wall project so construction can resume. But does Mr. Brnovich realize that the environmental protection train has already left the station? He was apparently so busy supporting ex-President Trump's claim that immigration was a national emergency that he didn't notice that the Department of Homeland Security was allowed to waive at least 41 environmental protection laws to build the border wall! Acts like the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act, the law that created the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. This decision by our government to ignore our laws went against everything our democracy stands for.

So if Arizona wants to open the border wall project up for environmental review again, I say go for it. Maybe this time we will actually get a review that makes sense.

Bob Luce

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

