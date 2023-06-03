Our health care systems these days are taking a real hit. Underappreciated nurses and doctors who don’t have enough time to treat patients the way they were trained to do. I had an experience this past week giving me hope. I had an appointment at the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona with Dr. Eric Cornidez, the most warm and compassionate doctor I have ever met. Even though I had seen him two years previous, I had no expectations he would remember me. As we closed out our appointment, his parting words were “You know, I remember you.” It wasn’t much, but it made a difference to me.