Letter: Appreciation

At a time when many of us in our community are reeling from the deeply disturbing recent behaviors by a couple of TPD officers, I'd like to share an experience bringing some balance. Officer Shaeffer of the Pima County Sheriff's Dept. efficiently and good humoredly helped us wrangle our escaped horses safely home. The situation was tense as night was falling near a fast, paved road. I'm sure there are many such public SAFETY stories!
Connie Lauth
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.