Letter: Appreciation

In the last year. it has become clear that there are some really obvious benefits to surviving required isolation. For instance, one has more time to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors. My partner & I truly enjoy taking our dogs to numerous parks. Fort Lowell Park with the pond, the ducks, and fountain is our favorite. Spending more time with our senior dogs, cuddling them, giving meds several times a day, & taking trips to the vet as well as to the pharmacy are constructively distracting. Phone calls with close friends offer opportunities for giving & receiving emotional support. We were even able to celebrate a birthday out on our open air porch. Now there are vaccines, & there's renewed hope, because we also have a new administration at the helm of our nation that is interested in our welfare. We are grateful and most appreciative that we are alive to receive our second vaccine. We also know that we still need to be vigilant and careful, as herd immunity is needed.
Janice Campos
Foothills
