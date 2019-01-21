I recently stopped at the library located near Craycroft and River to use the internet. Seated next me was a young man. Possibly a middle school or early high school student. He was playing a video which involved pursuing and shooting people. I brought this activity to the attention of library staff who assured me the child's choice was legal. This situation raised several questions for me. Is it appropriate for public funds to be used to entertain a child with this type of video game? Is it appropriate for library resources to be used by a minor for something other than research or scholarly achievement? Are parents aware their children are using the library internet to play games that involve hunt and kill?
Tony Urbanski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.