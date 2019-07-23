Re: the July 21 article "City Council approves e-scooters; launch date unclear."
Paul Durham and the Tucson City Council are making a big mistake by allowing e- scooters to operate in Downtown Tucson. My family and I are frequent visitors to Mission/ Pacific Beach in San Diego, and have found the use of these vehicles on pedestrian paths to be dangerous, unsightly and obnoxious. We have recently decided to , instead, spend our vacation $$$ in Oceanside , in North County , San Diego where these nuisance vehicles are not permitted.
Along with lack of parking, rising parking meter fees, and exorbitant parking violation citations, the Tucson City Council has given myself , and my family one more reason NOT to visit Downtown Tucson.
Daniel Egan
East side
