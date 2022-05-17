 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: April 20 article "Clearing begins for big mine in Santa Rita Mountains"

  • Comments

When I saw the photo of the scarred mountainside my heart sank, as it does when I see images of destruction in Ukraine. The doggedness with which Hudbay Minerals has pursued its Rosemont Mine and Copper World projects over many years in spite of fierce local opposition is proof of the enormous profits they stand

to make here. Big bucks for these interlopers, but for us desert dwellers, nothing but ugliness and environmental devastation where once there was beauty. If Hudbay is allowed to have its way, we will all have the rest of our lives to ask ourselves, every time we look toward our beloved Santa Ritas, how we could have failed to stop this criminal war on Mother Nature.

Kim Mathews

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News