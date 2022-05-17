Letter: April 20 article "Clearing begins for big mine in Santa Rita Mountains"

When I saw the photo of the scarred mountainside my heart sank, as it does when I see images of destruction in Ukraine. The doggedness with which Hudbay Minerals has pursued its Rosemont Mine and Copper World projects over many years in spite of fierce local opposition is proof of the enormous profits they stand

to make here. Big bucks for these interlopers, but for us desert dwellers, nothing but ugliness and environmental devastation where once there was beauty. If Hudbay is allowed to have its way, we will all have the rest of our lives to ask ourselves, every time we look toward our beloved Santa Ritas, how we could have failed to stop this criminal war on Mother Nature.