Letter: April Fools? No, It’s Reality
Letter: April Fools? No, It’s Reality

Reading the Tucson & Region Section page B1 on Thursday I was incredulous about the audacity of our representatives in Phoenix.

Story 1 - The Republicans chose a company to audit the Maricopa County ballots whose CEO has ties to conspiracies about voter election fraud.

Story 2 - The Republicans have voted to strip the Arizona Corporation Commission of its power to determine energy policies for our utilities - why, because they think they know better?

Story 3 - Republicans have decided that businesses cannot decide for themselves if they want to serve or employ people who have not been vaccinated. For a party that gives lip-service to being business-friendly this is overreach.

Story 4 - As usual, the legislators want to pay themselves more.

I am disgusted once again about our Arizona politicians always seeming to power-grab for themselves but work very little for the people.

Lynda Franka

South side

