Letter: Aquarium for Reid Park

My name is Wrenethen Falk and I am nine years old. I have been researching community resources and I took a virtual tour of Reid Park. I propose that the City of Tucson add an aquarium to the park. It would provide water, animal exploration, fun and recreation, animal refuge and habitat, and it would give people outside-time. All of these are resources that are important for a healthy community.
Wrenethen Falk
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
