Letter: Archaic Plant Laws Pima County

I have recently read Pima County’s Native Plant Preservation Ordinance. I find that it does little to protect the native ecology of the southern Arizona desert- nor is it wildfire safe. In fact, we are likely to be the next Tubbs or Camp fires. Both these California wildfires had significant loss of human life and destruction.
The desert we look at today is very different then the natural state of this land from a century ago. The area I live in was primarily grassland before 100 plus years of grazing cattle have altered the landscape to predominantly mesquite/brush. By Pima county laws, it is illegal to remove dead/dying cactus or brush from your property, without a grading permit. Legally, you must replace these with the same species that does not belong there in the first place.
I recommend that laws encourage fire safe properties in our communities. With this forethought and planning we can avert pending wildfire disaster and return the desert to its natural state.
Catherine Dell’Orto DVM, MPH
Vail
