The San Francisco architect, Mark English stated: "Soleri failed to pay attention to the desert environment." That is not correct. My father—a talented photographer—(Herb Embry) was a friend of Soleri. Occasionally, my father took me to Cosanti as it was being built. As a child with a million questions, Soleri explained to me that the structures were designed to reduce the heat of the desert and provide comfortable living areas. I can still recall Soleri and his crew creating concrete forms over heaps of dirt to make some of the dome structures.
The Arcosanti was obviously an ambitious idea, with not enough funding. Mr. English's comment is a perfect example of Marshall McLuhan's statement: "We drive into the future using only our rearview mirror." Visionary designers like Soleri give us a chance to envision a different world.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.