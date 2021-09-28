 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Are City elections fair?
View Comments

Letter: Are City elections fair?

  • Comments

In a recent letter to the editor, a woman advocated for Ward-only elections, contending that our current system is unfair. I encourage her to take a broader view. If you are only able to vote for your Ward representative, that representative must still convince several other Ward representatives to support their positions if those positions are going to become law.

Those other representatives can just laugh at you, because they know you will never be able to vote them out of office. With Ward-only elections, you do not gain power – you lose it.

In the meantime, special interests will always have access to ALL politicians and they can threaten to withdraw campaign support as a way to control those politicians.

Advocating for less power, which Ward only elections guarantees, is not the answer.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic rep…

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

  • Updated

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News