Letter: Are City elections fair?

In a recent letter to the editor, a woman advocated for Ward-only elections, contending that our current system is unfair. I encourage her to take a broader view. If you are only able to vote for your Ward representative, that representative must still convince several other Ward representatives to support their positions if those positions are going to become law.
Those other representatives can just laugh at you, because they know you will never be able to vote them out of office. With Ward-only elections, you do not gain power – you lose it.
In the meantime, special interests will always have access to ALL politicians and they can threaten to withdraw campaign support as a way to control those politicians.
Advocating for less power, which Ward only elections guarantees, is not the answer.
Colette Altaffer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.