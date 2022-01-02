 Skip to main content
Letter: Are Conover and Nanos Protecting Pima County Residents??
Re: the Dec. 21 article "About 1 50 corrections officers are facing firing."

This article should alarm everyone concerned about personal safety and the national increase in crime.

County Attorney Conover and Sheriff Nanos endorse reducing the county jail population by releasing supposed non-violent offenders. That may be a good objective, but have the effects been fully evaluated?

Conover has unilaterally decided to stop charging people with certain drug crimes. While I support the decriminalization of marijuana use, it’s for our legislature to determine what is a crime. Not Conover.

In California progressive district attorneys have also said they won’t prosecute certain crimes and flash mobs have staged coordinated mass robberies in retail stores including Nordstroms. In Philadelphia, with another progressive prosecutor, violent crimes have spiked. Folks, criminals are not fools. If law enforcement officials announce they won’t enforce certain laws or will release you, expect law breakers to react. They have. If crime increases in our county, we’ll know at whose feet to place the blame: Conover and Nanos

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

