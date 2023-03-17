Anthony Kern (R-27), introduced SB1611, that would ban government from contracting with any company that has “environmental, social or governance standards policies”. He is a member of American Legislative Exchange Council so we can guess this is part of the ALEC suite of bills to prevent governments and corporations from choosing against supporting mega-Republican corporate donors, climate harming companies or gun manufacturers. Didn’t Citizens United give companies equal rights with human citizens? Are corporations people too? If so then their freedom of speech, association and donations cannot be abridged or censored by state legislators. If, however, companies are not covered by the same rights they cannot discriminate. If the bill passes, will they now have to equally support all political parties and opposing organizations like those for and against climate mitigations and gun controls? That wouldn’t be so bad. This bill might need more careful consideration.