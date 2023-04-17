But our Arizona legislature is just as bad. Two House bills proposed by Democratic representatives would have helped keep our children safe. One is HB 2075; it would have removed Arizona school floor plans from public access. The GOP Speaker of the House hasn't scheduled it for a vote even though it passed out of committee a month ago. The other is HB 2192, which would have required homeowners to keep weapons locked up. It won't ever see a vote because the GOP House Majority Leader used a procedural move to prevent that so his cohorts won't have to go on record against it.