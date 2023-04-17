It's bad enough that the U.S. Congress doesn't have the guts to stand up to the gun lobby and reinstate the assault weapons ban.
But our Arizona legislature is just as bad. Two House bills proposed by Democratic representatives would have helped keep our children safe. One is HB 2075; it would have removed Arizona school floor plans from public access. The GOP Speaker of the House hasn't scheduled it for a vote even though it passed out of committee a month ago. The other is HB 2192, which would have required homeowners to keep weapons locked up. It won't ever see a vote because the GOP House Majority Leader used a procedural move to prevent that so his cohorts won't have to go on record against it.
What are these spineless legislators waiting for? Another school shooting here like in Nashville?
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
