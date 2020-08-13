You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Are Latinos disregarding wearing masks and social distancing?

If you go to the AZDHS.com Covid19 section, you will see that the percentage of Latinos in AZ count for 25% of virus cases compared to 18% for whites. About 46% did not indicate their ethnicity. I was at the Denny's restaurant at Oracle/River the other day and all who entered were wearing a mask. A truck arrived with about five young adult Latinos. They were not wearing masks and were refused entry into Denny's. Prior to the Pima County mask mandate, I observed other Latinos around Tucson not wearing masks also. If you view the AZDHS map, it appears that south and west Tucson, having high Latino populations, have had greater numbers of Covid cases. I am not saying that Latinos are the only people not abiding by social distancing, as others, esp. young people have done the same. But some Latinos, esp. in and from Mexico, do not even believe there is a Covid19 virus or pandemic. Google search this topic for confirmation of it.

Ben Edwards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

