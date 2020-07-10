Letter: Are schools prepared to open?
Letter: Are schools prepared to open?

I've read very little regarding plans and protocols for opening schools safely but quite a bit about how to open bars, salons, gyms and restaurants. Where are our priorities? I am certain that educators at all levels across Arizona are working diligently to develop plans for their own districts. Our state government needs to support them by financially compensating them for their time and expertise and by providing funds to make necessary physical adjustments to campuses. Free public education remains the foundation of a society working to correct institutional racism and income inequality and deserves the full support of all Arizonans.

Becky Hilst

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

