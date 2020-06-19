Letter: Are Seniors also Disenfranchised?
I am writing in response to the many moving statements about the disenfranchised Residents of our Country, and perhaps the World. There is another group that is rarely mentioned, namely our seniors, who normally serve our country with numerous volunteer hours. Those seniors, of which I am one, particularly those living in senior housing of many sorts, do NOT have their voices heard. Our lives are being dictated by the corporate world, whose members make a profit on us, while thinking they are acting in our behalf. How many of them have ever asked our feelings and what we want or need? Unfortunately many seniors can no longer stand for themselves, but others of us do care, and will stand for them.

Barbara Borenstein

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

