Letter: Are the People in Marana Concerned?

Arizona’s a coronavirus hotspot for new cases. Governor Ducey lifted restrictions to allow local municipalities to take their own actions to curb the spread. What is the Town of Marana’s position regarding the Pima County regulation requiring face masks for public health and safety?
Marana Mayor Ed Honea claims he is not “anti-mask.” However, he told the Arizona Daily Star he’s considering an appeal of Pima County’s mask regulation with the state Attorney General’s Office.
Honea stated, “My philosophy on government is the government should be responsive to the people and not people responsive to the government.” and “This is not a communist state. People have a certain amount of culpability themselves.”
Is Mayor Honea responding for most of the people in Marina or is he imposing his political ideology on the people? Are most of the people of Marana against wearing masks in public? I’m not!
Donald Bristow
Marana
