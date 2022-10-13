 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Are we doing primaries all wrong?

In Bob Riel’s opinion article on Sunday, October 9, he is suggesting Arizona has the primary election wrong. We TOTALLY agree with him! We are registered Independents and do not change our status to vote in the primary elections but do feel all Arizona legally registered voters should have a say in who will be running for any particular office. We often cross party lines or feel another Independent should be included in the ballot.

Currently one has to declare being a Democrat or Republican and with that, a negative spin is often associated with that declaration.

ARIZONA— TIME to CHNGE.

Jerry and Ruth Ann Beck

Ruth Ann Beck

Southwest side

