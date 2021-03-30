 Skip to main content
Letter: Are We Still a Democracy?
Letter: Are We Still a Democracy?

The sad irony of it all – citizens of other countries around the world are crowding into streets, protesting their authoritarian leaders. They know the danger but still they come, again and again, willing to put their lives on the line for their dream of democracy,

Here in the USA, it’s a different scene. A large segment of our citizenry, including many who are members of a once respectable political party, are currently doing their best to tear down our own precious democracy in response to the Big Lie of our own former authoritarian leader. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Looking forward to our next elections -- if our democracy lasts that long.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

