Letter: Are You Better Off?

A campaign sign asks "Are you better off today than you were in 2020?" Let me think...... In 2020, I was unemployed for 7 months when my employer completely shut down due to COVID. I couldn't travel to visit family out-of-state. I couldn't eat in restaurants, go to the dentist or get my hair cut. I couldn't go to movies, concerts, museums or sporting events. As a senior, I had to worry that every trip to the grocery store could be a death sentence if I caught COVID. Am I better off today? HELL YES! Aren't we all?