Letter: ARE YOU GOING TO RESPOND?

The STAR has received numerous complaints regarding the changes in the comics and puzzles pages in the paper. It is obvious that your paying readers are very upset regarding the changes. Are your reading customers important and vital to you or is the paper just a advertisement-driven cash cow? Are you going to respond in print as to why you are numb to your customers complaints? Let us hear your response on the editorial page.
Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley
