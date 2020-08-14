Letter: Are you kidding me?

Actress Keaton looks to turn a tidy profit on Tucson house warrants first page treatment? With so much other newsworthy information locally, statewide, and nationally that the Star editors could share, you elect to tell Tucsonans that Diane Keaton is set to make a profit on selling a house? On the first page? Accompanied with photos and an inside full-page spread with more photos? Give us a break!
If you cover this sort of thing at all, the Star has a whole section of the paper you could dedicate to this kind of story. It's called Home+Life.
Sorry, but someone decided to waste a lot of ink on this not-so-newsworthy story in lieu of giving Tucsonans actual important local, state, or national news.
pat madea
Northwest side
