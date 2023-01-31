 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Are you kidding me?

  • Comments

Since when do Arizona legislators have the right to exempt themselves from state public records laws by merely adopting a procedural rules change? As reported in yesterday’s Arizona Daily Star, this is precisely what Senate and House Republicans have just done despite vigorous opposition from Democratic colleagues. Circumventing the records law, emails sent or received by all lawmakers and staff will be destroyed after 90 days, and texts on Senate phones dealing with legislative business are prohibited from release. Had these rules been in effect for the 2020 General Election, would we have even been aware of Ginni Thomas’ efforts to replace President Biden’s electors with a false set of GOP electors, thus stealing Biden's Arizona’s Electoral College votes?

Up until now, we thought deals cut in smoke-filled cloak rooms was the preferred method of denying voters of their right to know the truth. How long will the public continue to ignore the erosion of democratic values by autocratic GOP lawmakers?

People are also reading…

Bryan Lane

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Letter: Insufficient water

Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei…

Letter: Coper World Mine

Letter: Coper World Mine

As a retired public health nurse I believe all Tucsonians should be concerned about the long term catastrophic impacts to the environment, hea…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Letters to the editor

Letter: Letters to the editor

I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News