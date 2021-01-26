 Skip to main content
Letter: Are You Kidding?
Letter: Are You Kidding?

To quote tennis star John McEnroe, "You have got to be kidding!" Why are we allowing high school wrestling? Why are kids returning to school on Monday? Why are bars open without enforcing social distancing? This is a pandemic, people. Arizona is worst in the country! Grow up and stop putting my family and me at risk. If you are smart, you will figure out ways to do what's important to you and still be safe. If not, stay away from me.

Will our state and local leaders please start leading and quit merely observing? Please. Doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity.

I guess we're on our own to stay safe. Over 420,000 might disagree, if they could.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

