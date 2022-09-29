 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Are You Kidding?

What were you thinking eliminating most of the good comics. Pickles was kept, an inane old fart strip? What about Dilbert, Lola, Sallyforth, Bizzaro, the actual good ones? I want comics IN PRINT, not online. That's why I pay for the print edition. If those comics aren't restored IN PRINT, I'll cancel my subscription.  Also, when will the AZ Star have the guts to write editorials and actually take a position like the other editorial boards you published from other papers. Except for Stellar, it appears that the AZ star is afraid to take a stand. You're not doing your job by being afraid to take a stand. That's what journalism is all about, particularly in Arizona, which is governed by a bunch of morons.

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

