We all know that children are like sponges. They soak up everything they see around them. They observe their parents, their teachers, the people they see on TV and in the news. Did you vote in the recent primary election? Have you picked up a book to read a story to your child? Have you lost your temper while driving? Have you raised your voice and used profanity toward another person? Are you setting a good example for your kids? James Baldwin states it well: “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them."
Edmond Schaefer
Marana
