Letter: Are you trying to kill the Star?

First you move printing to Phoenix so half the sports scores are missing.

You put a rank amateur like Lev on UA football.

You change the delivery deadline so it's impossible to read the paper at breakfast unless your retired.

Now I go to read the comics, the break I look forward too after wading through war and politics and you've butchered them.

Don't give me this "You can find them online". If I start going online for my news I won't need you.

You're fine local writers won't matter if keep making harder to read the news in a timely manner.

YOU are killing print journalism. You.

If you want to know the reason your circulation keeps dropping, find a mirror.

Guy Rovella

Midtown