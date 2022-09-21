Letter: Are you trying to kill the Star?

First you move printing to Phoenix so half the sports scores are missing.
You put a rank amateur like Lev on UA football.
You change the delivery deadline so it's impossible to read the paper at breakfast unless your retired.
Now I go to read the comics, the break I look forward too after wading through war and politics and you've butchered them.
Don't give me this "You can find them online". If I start going online for my news I won't need you.
You're fine local writers won't matter if keep making harder to read the news in a timely manner.
YOU are killing print journalism. You.
If you want to know the reason your circulation keeps dropping, find a mirror.
People are also reading…
Guy Rovella
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.