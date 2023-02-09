Our forests are on fire, the Colorado River and our groundwater supplies are drying up; we have a teacher shortage and an affordable housing crisis; we are desperately in need of solutions to homelessness and immigration. Yet the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee, controlled by a slim GOP majority, is focused on drag shows? Their justification - protection of children - belies their legislative record and commitment to child welfare. The GOP's misguided priorities and vacuous judgment never cease to amaze.