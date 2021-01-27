 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona - Swing Votes in the Senate
If you need to worry, worry about the Democratic party, not the Republicans. They're out. The Democrats have 224 house seats; 94 are in the progressive caucus led by Alexandra Ocasio Cortez. The senate doesn't have an official caucus. Based on voting records, though, 20-25 are in the progressive camp led by Bernie Sanders. The media says the moderates will work together seamlessly with the progressives, no Republican support needed. Maybe that's true. More likely, congress will endure a new kind of stalemate. Or perhaps a really old fashioned one. Those final votes needed to pass a law, they'll need a bribe to go along. Lucky for us Synema and Kelly are on the far edge of the Democratic spectrum. If they play their cards right, the pork barrel should overflow here in Arizona.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

