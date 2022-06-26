Letter: Arizona abortion laws

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Arizona legislators have to decide what will be the law in our state. Let us hope they think very carefully. Middle class and well-to-do women will have no problem traveling to another state to get an abortion but poor women will not be able to afford it. These women, already poor, perhaps already receiving benefits to survive, will be forced to give birth to a child they cannot take care of and endure the lack of income from a pregnancy and it's recovery time. If they are working at a low paying job with few, if any, benefits, they will not be able to go back to work as they will not be able to pay for child care. If you have no concern about the women and children, think about the financial cost to the state.