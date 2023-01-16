Letter: Arizona AG's Election Integrity Unit

The article about Jennifer Wright, “Arizona assistant attorney general removed from position” (Jan. 8, 2023), whether it was intentional or coincidental, was very appropriately placed on the page with obituaries. Wright, “head of the Arizona Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit”, either resigned, or was removed for promoting extremist, partisan election fantasies. It might appear that her public service, government career is dead.

However, similar to Mark Twain, any suggestion of her (political) death is premature. She is sure to be reincarnated as a frequent guest of certain radio talk show hosts, if not a future talk show host, herself.

Jennifer Wright is more likely to be in a future page one Daily Star story than forgotten. After all, this is Arizona, and election fables are in style.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley