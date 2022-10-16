Letter: Arizona At It's Worse

This past week have been a tough one for Arizona animal lovers. First, there was sweet "Sadi", the bobcat resident of Oro Valley, who brought joy to locals by having her kittens in their backyards. She gets casually gets shot and killed even though she is wearing a tracing collar. Next, 15 mustangs from the Alpine Herd in NE Arizona are slaughtered while grazing. Such animal cruelty does not speak well of America's current state of values and ethos. People willfully choosing to do such atrocious acts and others who shield them reflect poorly on all Arizonans. Election Day is coming. Think carefully when casting your ballot.