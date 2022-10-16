 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona At It's Worse

  • Comments

This past week have been a tough one for Arizona animal lovers. First, there was sweet "Sadi", the bobcat resident of Oro Valley, who brought joy to locals by having her kittens in their backyards. She gets casually gets shot and killed even though she is wearing a tracing collar. Next, 15 mustangs from the Alpine Herd in NE Arizona are slaughtered while grazing. Such animal cruelty does not speak well of America's current state of values and ethos. People willfully choosing to do such atrocious acts and others who shield them reflect poorly on all Arizonans. Election Day is coming. Think carefully when casting your ballot.

Polly weber

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News